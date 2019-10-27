On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $112.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of ONDK stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $321.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONDK. UBS Group downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.