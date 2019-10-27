Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Down 6.2%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.37 and last traded at $71.00, 965,814 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 337,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Get Omnicell alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,010 shares of company stock worth $3,064,563. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.