Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $448,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,402.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,563 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.