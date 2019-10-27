OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 544 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,910. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.