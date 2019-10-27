OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 200 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chemed were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 117.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chemed by 152.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 613.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,127.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total transaction of $1,149,687.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $404.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,519. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $260.03 and a 52-week high of $441.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

