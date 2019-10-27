OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 15,035,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,818,396. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $250.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

