OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 211,581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 876,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,972,000 after purchasing an additional 875,946 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,668 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 15,294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 453,329 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,384,000 after acquiring an additional 323,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 806,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,012. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

