OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

