OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

OCFC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 149,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,800. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.78. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,999,000 after buying an additional 112,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

