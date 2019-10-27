Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.43. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OII shares. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

