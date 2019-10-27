Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Observer has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $451.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded down 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00203233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.01478595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00117850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

