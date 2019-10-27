Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ NYMX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 143,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.75.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMX. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $28,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

