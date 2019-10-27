Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ NYMX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 143,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.75.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 189.25% and a negative net margin of 12,408.26%.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
