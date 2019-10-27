Numeraire Price Tops $3.88 on Top Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $6,178.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00040080 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00201172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.01483944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027753 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00118518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.