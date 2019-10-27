NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Receives $45.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. 1,791,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,880. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,049,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,844,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,786,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,207,000 after purchasing an additional 660,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

