Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Get Novocure alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Novocure from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of NVCR traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,397. Novocure has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.99 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,005,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,633 shares of company stock worth $35,630,922 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.