Novacoin (NVC) Market Capitalization Hits $816,531.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $816,531.00 and approximately $1,169.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

