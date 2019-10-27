Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.10-20.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.80. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$34.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.92.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $345.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

