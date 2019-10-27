North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 80.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,676 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after buying an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in Navient by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 1,124,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after buying an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 696,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 579,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,076. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

