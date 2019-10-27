North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,683,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,977. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

