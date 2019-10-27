North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 485 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.90. 6,694,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,951,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

