Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 661 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $126.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $399.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

