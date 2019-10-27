Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €52.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.45 ($62.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock opened at €52.88 ($61.49) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.