Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New $5.50 Price Target at MKM Partners

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $7.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.29. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

