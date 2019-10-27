No BS Crypto Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $80,894.00 and approximately $114,824.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 80.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

