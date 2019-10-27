Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViaSat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ViaSat by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $81,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,388. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

