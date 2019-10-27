Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 146,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 90,963 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $913,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,667.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock valued at $428,161. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVA stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.70, a PEG ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

