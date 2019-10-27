Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,685 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,970,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.24 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.