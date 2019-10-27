Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after acquiring an additional 187,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 147,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,254,000 after acquiring an additional 83,476 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 240,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.88. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.