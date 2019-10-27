Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,209 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Nike by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock worth $45,209,893. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

