Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 245 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 166,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of JNJ opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day moving average of $134.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

