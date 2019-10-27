Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.60. 227,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,898. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nice has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $155.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Nice’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth $4,005,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 310.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

