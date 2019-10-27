Nexty (NTY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,123.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, Nexty has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Nexty has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $35,123.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00203786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01476417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029561 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00102830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,596,130,417 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexty is nexty.io . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

