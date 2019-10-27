NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $59,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,960.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

