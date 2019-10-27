NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt in the second quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 72,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 43.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

