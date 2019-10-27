NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.35 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.