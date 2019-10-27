NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 217 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $3,394,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 269.2% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 137,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 33.4% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 61,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $91.17.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

