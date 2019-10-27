Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.29. The company had a trading volume of 268,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total value of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $399,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

