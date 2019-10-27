NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.54). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.