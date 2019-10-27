New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,405 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE A opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $82.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

