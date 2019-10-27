New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 145 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $38,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

