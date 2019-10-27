New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,154 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $48,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,091 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $67,794.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

