New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $43,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,042,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 699,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $222.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

In other news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total value of $1,596,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,705,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,655. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

