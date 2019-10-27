New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 61.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after buying an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,129.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $729.79 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,136.00.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

