Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. 281,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 447.05, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,653,497.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,349 shares of company stock valued at $17,006,816 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 35,131 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,828,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 364,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 139,794 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 88,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

