Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 68,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,785. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 131,559 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 528,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 96,707 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

