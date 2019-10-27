Nepsis Inc. Sells 7,916 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Nepsis Inc. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up approximately 1.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $12,440,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.00. 6,621,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

