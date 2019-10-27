Nepsis Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for 3.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $1,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 167.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after buying an additional 1,221,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 240,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 62.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $243,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 3,158,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,077. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Maxim Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $156,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,497.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $523,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,951 shares of company stock worth $933,541. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

