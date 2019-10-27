Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $444,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $582,678.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,967.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,957 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

