Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. Navient has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.