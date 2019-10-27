Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

